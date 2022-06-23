“The Horrors of Blumhouse” Announced as Third House for Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights

The third house for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando features a double dose of terror with The Horrors of Blumhouse haunted houses, which bring to life Blumhouse’s upcoming supernatural thriller The Black Phone and horror-comedy Freaky.

What’s Happening:

The Horrors of Blumhouse will transport guests into an alternate dimension where the scares are real and the stakes are life or death.

In The Black Phone , which hits theatres June 24th, “The Grabber” is a demented magician best known for his sinister trick of making people disappear – permanently. Guests will find themselves trapped in his “fun” house where the sound of ghostly voices whisper hints on how to escape, but guests must tread carefully to outwit and outrun “The Grabber’s” twisted magic.

Freaky will challenge guests to outrun serial killer "The Butcher" who has switched bodies with a high school girl after being cursed by The La Dola Dagger, an ancient Aztec blade. Guests will learn firsthand that looks can be deceiving as they encounter the sweet-looking teen who is actually "The Butcher" – and she is determined to hunt for their next victims.

This follows the announcements of two other houses on both coasts: Universal Monsters: Legends Collide Halloween .

. Halloween Horror Nights begins on Friday, September 2nd in Orlando with 10 terrifying haunted houses and Thursday, September 8th in Hollywood with eight frightening haunted houses. Both events will run select nights through Monday, October 31st, and additional details will be revealed soon.

