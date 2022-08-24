New MagicBand+ Designs Now Available at Walt Disney World

We have had a lot of fun with the MagicBand+ since it launched earlier this month at Walt Disney World and today we spotted some new designs while visiting EPCOT.

The first design we noticed was the Disney’s Electrical Light Parade MagicBand+ seen above.

This design is also currently available on shopDisney

Grim, grinning ghosts will love this new stretching room design seen above.

The Haunted Mansion

This is Halloween! Or is it Christmas? Two The Nightmare Before Christmas designs are also available.

designs are also available. Fans of the classic film can pick up a band themed to either Jack or Sally.

All four of these new designs are available for $44.99 at Walt Disney World.

Meanwhile, a whole late of new designs debuted on shopDisney last week. You can check them out and order yours here