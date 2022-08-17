Orange Bird, Park Snacks and New Solid Color MagicBand+ Designs Come to shopDisney

MagicBand+ has officially launched at Walt Disney World and that means it’s time for a visit to shopDisney! A new selection of MagicBand+ designs just arrived this morning featuring Orange Bird, more color choices, and even some super heroes.

In addition to being available at the resorts MagicBand+ has also made its way to shopDisney and a new wave of designs has arrived. This selection includes: Orange Bird Park Snacks Marvel Heroes Darth Vader Solid Color Bands And More

Each MagicBand+ comes with a rechargeable battery and charging cable and offers a variety of exciting features such as: Customizable full-spectrum color-changing lights Interaction with select nighttime spectaculars at Disney Parks Haptic vibrations Gesture recognition Tappable icon used for experiences Smartphone (Bluetooth) pairing



Guests can find the new assortment of MagicBand+styles now on shopDisney

Links to the individual MagicBands can be found below.

Character Designs

Celebrate your love of all things Disney with these character and park inspired patterns that are as charming as they are magical! Whether you choose to represent Orange Bird, Mickey and Minnie, Disney snacks or your favorite Pixar movie, you can’t go wrong with these designs. ($44.99 each)

Suit up to save the day with the Avengers! Iron Man, Black Panther, Groot and a team of heroes have descended on these MagicBand+ accessories that really pack a punch. ($44.99 each)

For fans of all things galactic, take to the stars with designs inspired by iconic villain Darth Vader and sci-fi’s favorite vehicle, the Millennium Falcon. ($44.99 each)

Solid Colors

Guests who prefer something a bit more simple will find the solid color bands to be the way to go. Each features a Mickey Mouse icon in the center for a sleek, fashionable way to experience Disney Parks magic. ($34.99 each)

