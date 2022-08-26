“WandaVision” Director Matt Shakman in Talks to Direct “Fantastic Four”

According to Deadline, WandaVision director Matt Shakman is in talks to direct Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four film.
What’s Happening:
- Shakman is in early talks to direct the new Fantastic Four film, after successfully helping launch Marvel’s Disney+ series with WandaVision.
- Rumors have been running rampant in recent weeks that he was in the mix for the job, and while a formal offer hasn’t been presented, early discussions have begun.
- Shakman steps in for the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts, who left the project in the spring.
- Marvel’s Fantastic Four is slated to hit theaters on November 8th, 2024, which will kick off Phase 6 of the MCU.
- Fantastic Four was originally announced during a Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
- Since then, a multiversal variant of Reed Richards has appeared and was almost immediately killed in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
- While the character was played by John Krasinski in that film, it is unclear who will be cast to play the iconic characters in the new film.
- Marvel’s first family has been the subject of two different film franchises in the past, but fans have very high hopes that this will far exceed the previous two iterations.