“Spider-Man” Trilogy Director Jon Watts Exits New “Fantastic Four” Movie

Director of Marvel and Sony’s latest Spider-Man trilogy, Jon Watts, has exited as director of the new Fantastic Four movie, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Watt’s most recent film was the extremely popular Spider-Man : No Way Home , which grossed $1.89 billion, becoming the sixth highest grossing film of all-time.

, which grossed $1.89 billion, becoming the sixth highest grossing film of all-time. According to Deadline, Watts just needs a break from the superhero realm after completing the Spidey trilogy with Tom Holland and Zendaya.

He had expected to make Fantastic Four his next film, the third feature iteration of that franchise and first since Disney acquired Fox, which controlled the franchise.

his next film, the third feature iteration of that franchise and first since Disney acquired Fox, which controlled the franchise. Both Watts and Marvel confirmed his exit, and said that it is amicable.

Sony and its Spider-Man producers have made it clear they expect to reunite Watts with Holland and Zendaya to continue the series. Watts hasn’t officially dropped out of that franchise, but if it were to happen, it does sound like it would be down the road.

What They’re Saying: