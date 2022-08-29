Corbin Bleu Surprises Students Participating in Disney Imagination Campus

Star of the High School Musical franchise, Corbin Bleu stopped by the Walt Disney World Resort recently to surprise some students taking part in Disney Imagination Campus.

What’s Happening:

Corbin Bleu, known for starring in the original High School Musical franchise as Chad Danforth, now stars in the newest season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+

franchise as Chad Danforth, now stars in the newest season of on Just like the cast in the series, students from Maynard Evans High School in Orlando got to learn a routine from Frozen during a workshop hosted at Walt Disney World by Disney Imagination Campus.

during a workshop hosted at Walt Disney World by Disney Imagination Campus. 2022-2023 Walt Disney World Ambassadors, Ali Manion and Raevon Redding, first met with the students and shared how their own experiences in theater prepared them for life and for their current roles as Walt Disney World cast members. The Ambassadors then told the students Corbin Bleu asked if he could speak with the workshop attendees via FaceTime. Excitement was high and anticipation built as they waited for Corbin to answer the call. Of course, that was when he surprised everyone and showed up in person.

Disney Imagination Campus encourages students to use their imagination and creativity to express themselves in everything they do, whether that’s in the performing arts, academics or anything else they aspire to do. Their workshops give every student, regardless of the areas they are passionate about, tools to express themselves creatively and while also preparing them for real-world challenges.

Just like the High School Musical franchise, Disney Imagination Campus hopes to inspire every student to express themselves in everything they do and stay true to who they are.

franchise, Disney Imagination Campus hopes to inspire every student to express themselves in everything they do and stay true to who they are. In this season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer. Corbin’s character is capturing a drama-filled “docu-series” of the cast’s summer production of Frozen. Season 3 is now streaming on Disney+.