Explore The Magic of Your Galaxy with New R2-W50 Interactive Droid from shopDisney

Disney’s line of Droid Factory collectibles has just added a new interactive astromech pal to the series that’s inspired by the 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World. Fans of the R2-W50 droid that debuted in May now have another version to love with this latest release.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Fans looking for a fun way to celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, have no shortage of options when it comes to merchandise, and today, shopDisney has added yet another must-have collectible.

Inspired by the beloved droids from the Star Wars universe, Disney’s line of Droid Factory toys and display pieces just introduced a remote control version of the popular R2-W50 astromech.

Similar to its miniature predecessor (which measured 2 ½” tall) , this R2 unit offers the same royal blue, gold and iridescent design elements inspired by the WDW 50th color scheme.

But unlike the early version, this one is much larger and can be remote controlled! Fans taking their Droid pal to Walt Disney World can also purchase additional “personality chips” and accessories (sold separately) at the resort to further customize this cool collectible.

chips” and accessories (sold separately) at the resort to further customize this cool collectible. The sleek unit brings together the fun and adventure of Star Wars with the magic of Walt Disney World—something fans will treasure for a lifetime.

The new R2-W50 Interactive Droid is available now on shopDisney and sells for $119.99. A link to the item can be found below.

If you’re still looking for more great WDW 50th merchandise, photos and news, check out our WDW 50 tag .

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

R2-W50 Interactive Remote Control Droid – Star Wars – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – $119.99

Ages 3+

Requires 6 x AA (included) and 3 x AAA batteries (included)

ABS / PVC / polyoxymethylene

Approx. 14 1/2'' H x 9 1/2'' W x 8 3/4'' D

Lights and sound effects

Remote features ''forward, backward, left, right, sound, dome, and activate accessory'' controls