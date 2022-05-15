Celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary with a New Droid Factory Figure Coming to shopDisney

The Most Magical Celebration on Earth is still going on at Walt Disney World, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the resort. And tomorrow, you can celebrate with a new Star Wars Droid Factory figure coming to shopDisney.
- The shopDisney twitter account shared a look at the new R2-W50 figure..
- R2-W50 sports the navy and gold of the Most Magical Celebration on Earth in honor of Walt Disney World’s 50th.
- The new figure will be available on shopDisney tomorrow, Monday, May 16th.
- You can find all of the Star Wars products on shop Disney here.
