Celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary with a New Droid Factory Figure Coming to shopDisney

The Most Magical Celebration on Earth is still going on at Walt Disney World, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the resort. And tomorrow, you can celebrate with a new Star Wars Droid Factory figure coming to shopDisney.

The shopDisney twitter account shared a look at the new R2-W50 figure..

This is the Droid Factory Figure you're looking for … and it will be available Monday! https://t.co/XUHv2LBJr3 pic.twitter.com/h5Zr7PcMXm — shopDisney (@shopDisney) May 14, 2022

R2-W50 sports the navy and gold of the Most Magical Celebration on Earth in honor of Walt Disney World’s 50th.

The new figure will be available on shopDisney tomorrow, Monday, May 16th.

You can find all of the Star Wars products on shop Disney here

