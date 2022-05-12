Star Wars Celebration Announces After-Hours Autograph Event

Extend your Star Wars Celebration experience into the evening with this just-announced special after hours autographing event.

What’s Happening:

The Autographing Event is presented by Official Pix, and will take place on Thursday, May 26th, Friday, May 27th and Saturday, May 28th from 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM.

It will be located in the Avalon Room at the neighboring Hilton Anaheim.

Special guests will be appearing each night to sign autographs and take selfies. Each guest in attendance will have photos available to sign with the official Star Wars Celebration logo featured on them.

Each autograph and selfie is sold separately.

A cash bar will be available at the event for those 21+

To participate, you must have a Celebration badge valid for the day of the event, as well as a wristband from the Health Check as proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test.

20+ additional actors will be available for autographs and selfies. Those actors are shown in the photos below: