“Star Wars Celebration LIVE!” Will Stream Panels, Interviews, And More From Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022

Star Wars Celebration is heading to Anaheim later this month, but what do you do if you can’t make it there in person? Well, get ready for Star Wars Celebration LIVE!
What’s Happening:
- Whether or you’re in Anaheim attending the event, or just relaxing comfortably and want to partake in some of the Star Wars fun, Star Wars Celebration LIVE! Presented by Geico will be streaming panels, exclusive interviews, and other fun, unforgettable segments direct from the show floor.
- You can catch Star Wars Celebration LIVE! On StarWars.com and YouTube.com/StarWars on May 26th – 29th for colorful commentary brought to you by hosts:
- Andi Guttierez
- Anthony Carboni
- Krystina Arielle
- Hector Navarro
- Jordan Hembrough
- Kristin Baver
- There’s lots of action happening at the Star Wars Celebration, so you’ll never know who you might see on the LIVE! Stage, and lots of surprises, celebrity appearances, and the chance to see friends (or maybe even yourself) in the crowd have been promised for the event.
- Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 is taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California from May 26th – 29th, 2022.