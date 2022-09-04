Minnie, Daisy and Clarabelle to Appear as Sanderson Sisters on Land and Sea This Halloween

The Sanderson Sisters have put a spell on Minnie, Daisy and Clarabelle, as they’ll be appearing dressed as the wicked trio for the first time ever this Halloween aboard the Disney Cruise Line and at Oogie Boogie Bash.
What’s Happening:
- Minnie appears as Winifred, Daisy as Sarah and Clarabelle as Mary, making up the Sanderson Sisters from the cult favorite film, Hocus Pocus.
- Guests will be able to meet with the trio aboard the Disney Cruise Line’s Halloween on the High Seas sailings, and at Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.
- This was all revealed through a delightful TikTok from Disney Parks:
- Along with the immense popularity of the Sanderson Sisters, this also helps to drum up excitement for the long-awaited sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, which comes to Disney+ on September 30th.
- “It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.”
More Disney Halloween News:
- The Halloween Time fun continues at Disneyland Park, where some of your favorite characters are sporting brand-new outfits made just for the 2022 Halloween season.
- Halloween Time has begun at the Disneyland Resort, and with that comes the annual Haunted Mansion Holiday transformation, of course inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Take a look at what’s new this year.
- Who's ready to watch some devilishly spooky movies? A highlight of every October is Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween, and this year's line-up is more spook-tacular than ever. It's time to gather your coven and catch spell-binding entertainment all October long.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Halloween 2022 coverage is presented by shopDisney