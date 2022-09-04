Minnie, Daisy and Clarabelle to Appear as Sanderson Sisters on Land and Sea This Halloween

The Sanderson Sisters have put a spell on Minnie, Daisy and Clarabelle, as they’ll be appearing dressed as the wicked trio for the first time ever this Halloween aboard the Disney Cruise Line and at Oogie Boogie Bash.

What’s Happening:

Minnie appears as Winifred, Daisy as Sarah and Clarabelle as Mary, making up the Sanderson Sisters from the cult favorite film, Hocus Pocus .

. Guests will be able to meet with the trio aboard the Disney Cruise Line’s Halloween on the High Seas sailings, and at Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

This was all revealed through a delightful TikTok from Disney Parks:

Along with the immense popularity of the Sanderson Sisters, this also helps to drum up excitement for the long-awaited sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, which comes to Disney+

"It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve."

More Disney Halloween News:

