Freeform Releases Full “31 Nights of Halloween” Schedule

Who's ready to watch some devilishly spooky movies? A highlight of every October is Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween, and this year's line-up is more spook-tacular than ever. It's time to gather your coven and catch spell-binding entertainment all October long. Check out the full schedule below.
Full “31 Nights of Halloween” 2022 Schedule
Saturday, Oct. 1
- 7:00a/6:00c – Edward Scissorhands
- 9:10a/8:10c – The Witches (1990)
- 11:20a/10:20c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 1:25p/10:20c – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 3:05p/2:05c – Hotel Transylvania
- 5:10p/4:10c – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 7:15p/6:15c – Hocus Pocus
- 9:25p/8:25c – Beetlejuice
- 11:30p/10:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)
Sunday, Oct. 2
- 7:00a/6:00c – The Witches (1990)
- 9:10a/8:10c – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 10:10a/9:10c – Halloweentown
- 12:15p/11:15c – Hotel Transylvania
- 2:20p/1:20c – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 4:25p/3:25c – Maleficent
- 6:30p/5:30c – Beetlejuice
- 8:35p/7:35c – Hocus Pocus
- 10:45p/9:45c – Ghostbusters (2016)
Monday, Oct. 3
- 1:00p/12:00c – Freeform Premiere Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992)
- 3:00p/2:00c – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 5:30p/4:30c – Ghostbusters II
- 8:00p/7:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)
- 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 4
- 11:30a/10:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 2:00p/1:00c – Ghostbusters II
- 4:30p/3:30c – Edward Scissorhands
- 7:00p/6:00c – Maleficent
- 9:00p/8:00c – Hocus Pocus
- 12:00a/11:00c – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
Wednesday, Oct. 5
- 12:00p/11:00c – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
- 2:00p/1:00c – Madagascar
- 4:00p/3:00c – Hotel Transylvania
- 6:00p/5:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 8:00p/7:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
- 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Thursday, Oct. 6
- 11:00a/10:00c – Madagascar
- 1:00p/12:00c – Hotel Transylvania
- 3:00p/2:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 5:00p/4:00c – Shrek Forever After
- 7:00p/6:00c – Halloweentown
- 9:00p/8:00c – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
- 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Friday, Oct. 7
- 10:30a/9:30c – Scared Shrekless
- 11:00a/10:00c – Shrek Forever After
- 1:00p/12:00c – 11:00p/10:00c – Family Guy
- 12:00a/11:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
Saturday, Oct. 8
- 7:00a/6:00c – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 8:00a/7:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 10:00a/9:00c – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 12:05a/11:05c – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 2:35p/1:35c – Ghostbusters II
- 5:05p/4:05c – Beetlejuice
- 7:10p/6:10c – Hocus Pocus
- 9:20p/8:20c – Maleficent
- 11:25p/10:25c – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Sunday, Oct. 9
- 7:00a/6:00c – Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
- 7:30a/6:30c – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 9:35a/8:35c – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 12:05a/11:05c – Ghostbusters II
- 2:40p/1:40c – Beetlejuice
- 4:45p/3:45c – Hocus Pocus
- 6:55p/5:55c – Freeform Premiere Get Out
- 9:25p/8:25c – Freeform Premiere Halloween (2018)
- 11:55p/10:55c – Freeform Premiere A Quiet Place
Monday, Oct. 10
- 11:30a/10:30c – A Quiet Place
- 1:40p/12:40c – Get Out
- 4:15p/3:15c – Halloween (2018)
- 6:50p/5:50c – Freeform Premiere Happy Death Day
- 9:25p/8:25c – Freeform Premiere Happy Death Day 2U
- 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 11
- 12:30p/11:30c – Maleficent
- 2:30p/1:30c – The House with a Clock in its Walls
- 5:00p/4:00c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 7:00p/6:00c – Hotel Transylvania
- 9:00p/8:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Wednesday, Oct. 12
- 10:30a/9:30c – The House with a Clock in its Walls
- 1:00p/12:00c – Hotel Transylvania
- 3:00p/2:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 5:00p/4:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)
- 8:00p/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
- 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Thursday, Oct. 13
- 10:30p/9:30c – Frankenweenie (2012)
- 12:30p/11:30c – Edward Scissorhands
- 3:00p/2:00c – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- 6:00p/5:00c – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 7:30p/6:30c – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 9:00p/8:00c – Beetlejuice
- 12:00a/11:00c – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Friday, Oct. 14
- 10:30a/9:30c – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- 1:30p/12:00c – 5:00p/4:00c – Family Guy
- 5:00p/4:00c – Beetlejuice
- 7:00p/6:00c – 11:00p/10:00c – Family Guy
- 12:00a/11:00c – 2:00a/1:00c – Family Guy
Saturday, Oct. 15
- 7:00a/6:00c – Hook
- 10:15a/9:15c – How to Train Your Dragon 2
- 12:25p/11:25c – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 2:25p/1:25c – Toy Story of TERROR!
- 2:55p/1:55c – Scared Shrekless
- 3:25p/2:25c – Shrek Forever After
- 5:30p/4:30c – Hocus Pocus
- 7:40p/6:40c – Hotel Transylvania
- 9:45p/8:45c – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 11:50p/10:50c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Sunday, Oct. 16
- 7:00a/6:00c – How to Train Your Dragon 2
- 9:10a/8:10c – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 10:45a/9:45c – Scared Shrekless
- 11:15a/10:15c – Shrek Forever After
- 1:20p/12:20c – Hotel Transylvania
- 3:25p/2:25c – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 5:30p/4:30c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 7:40p/6:40c – Hocus Pocus
- 9:50p/8:50c – Maleficent
- 11:55p/10:55c – The Witches
Monday, Oct. 17
- 12:00p/11:00c – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 2:30p/1:30c – Ghostbusters II
- 5:05p/4:05c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- Pop 'N Knowledge Double Feature
- 7:10p/6:10c – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 8:50p/7:50c – Hocus Pocus
- 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 18
- 10:30a/9:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 1:00p/12:00c – Ghostbusters II
- 3:30p/2:30c – Fright Night (2011)
- 6:00p/5:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)
- Pop 'N Knowledge
- 9:00p/8:00c – Beetlejuice
- 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Wednesday, Oct. 19
- 10:30a/9:30c – Fright Night (2011)
- 1:00p/12:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)
- 4:00p/3:00c – Maleficent
- 6:00p/5:00c – Beetlejuice
- 8:00p/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
- 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Thursday, Oct. 20
- 11:00a/10:00c – The Witches (1990)
- 1:00p/12:00c – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
- 3:00p/2:00c – Halloweentown
- 5:00p/4:00c – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
- 7:00p/6:00c – Hotel Transylvania
- 9:00p/8:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 12:00a/11:00c – The Witches (1990)
Friday, Oct. 21
- 10:30a/9:30c – 5:00p/4:00c – Family Guy
- 5:00p/4:00c – Hotel Transylvania
- 7:00p/6:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 9:00p/8:00c – 11:00p/10:00c – Family Guy
- 12:00a/11:00c – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Saturday, Oct. 22
- 7:00a/6:00c – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
- 9:00a/8:00c – Maleficent
- 11:00a/10:00c – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 1:30p/12:30c – Ghostbusters II
- 4:00p/3:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)
- 7:15p/6:15c – Beetlejuice
- 9:20p/8:20c – Hocus Pocus
- 11:30p/10:30c – The House with a Clock in its Walls
Sunday Oct. 23
- 7:00a/6:00c – The House with a Clock in its Walls
- 9:30a/8:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 12:00p/11:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)
- 3:10p/2:10c – Beetlejuice
- 5:15p/4:15c – Hocus Pocus
- 7:25p/6:25c – Monsters, Inc.
- 9:30p/8:30c – Monsters University
- 12:00a/11:00c – Shrek Forever After
Monday, Oct. 24
- 12:00p/11:00c – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 2:00p/1:00c – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- 5:00p/4:00c – Shrek Forever After
- 7:00p/6:00c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 9:00p/8:00c – Maleficent
- 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 25
- 10:30a/9:30c – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 12:00p/11:00c – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- 3:00p/2:00c – Halloweentown
- 5:00p/4:00c – Hotel Transylvania
- 7:00p/6:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 9:00p/8:00c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Wednesday, Oct. 26
- 12:00p/11:00c – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
- 2:00p/1:00c – Hotel Transylvania
- 4:00p/3:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 6:00p/5:00c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 8:00p/7:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
- 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Thursday, Oct. 27
- 11:00a/10:00c – Ready or Not
- 1:00p/12:00c – Maleficent
- 3:00p/2:00c – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 5:30p/4:30c – Ghostbusters II
- 8:00p/7:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)
- 12:00a/11:00c – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Friday, Oct. 28
- 10:30a/9:30c – Ghostbusters (2016)
- 1:30p/12:30c – 11:00p/10:00c – Family Guy
- 12:00a/11:00c – 2:00a/1:00c – The Office
Saturday, Oct. 29
- 7:00a/6:00c – How to Train Your Dragon 2
- 9:10a/8:10c – Edward Scissorhands
- 11:40a/10:40c – Frankenweenie (2012)
- 1:40p/12:40c – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 3:35p/2:35c – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 5:40p/4:40c – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 7:20p/6:20c – Hotel Transylvania
- 9:25p/8:25c – Hocus Pocus
- 11:35p/10:35c – Ghostbusters II
Sunday, Oct. 30
- 7:00a/6:00c – The Witches (1990)
- 9:05a/8:05c – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 10:45p/9:45c – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 12:50p/11:50c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 2:55p/1:55c – Hotel Transylvania
- 5:00p/4:00c – Beetlejuice
- 7:05p/6:05c – Hocus Pocus
- 9:15p/8:15c – Maleficent
- 11:20p/10:20c – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Monday, Oct. 31
- 10:30p/9:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 1:00p/12:00c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 3:00p/2:00c – Beetlejuice
- 5:00p/4:00c – Maleficent
- 7:00p/6:00c – Hotel Transylvania
- 9:00p/8:00c – Hocus Pocus
- 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes