Freeform Releases Full “31 Nights of Halloween” Schedule

Who's ready to watch some devilishly spooky movies? A highlight of every October is Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween, and this year's line-up is more spook-tacular than ever. It's time to gather your coven and catch spell-binding entertainment all October long. Check out the full schedule below.

Full “31 Nights of Halloween” 2022 Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 1

7:00a/6:00c – Edward Scissorhands

9:10a/8:10c – The Witches (1990)

11:20a/10:20c – The Haunted Mansion

1:25p/10:20c – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:05p/2:05c – Hotel Transylvania

5:10p/4:10c – Hotel Transylvania 2

7:15p/6:15c – Hocus Pocus

9:25p/8:25c – Beetlejuice

11:30p/10:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)

Sunday, Oct. 2

7:00a/6:00c – The Witches (1990)

9:10a/8:10c – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

10:10a/9:10c – Halloweentown

12:15p/11:15c – Hotel Transylvania

2:20p/1:20c – Hotel Transylvania 2

4:25p/3:25c – Maleficent

6:30p/5:30c – Beetlejuice

8:35p/7:35c – Hocus Pocus

10:45p/9:45c – Ghostbusters (2016)

Monday, Oct. 3

1:00p/12:00c – Freeform Premiere Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992)

Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992) 3:00p/2:00c – Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30p/4:30c – Ghostbusters II

8:00p/7:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)

12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 4

11:30a/10:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)

2:00p/1:00c – Ghostbusters II

4:30p/3:30c – Edward Scissorhands

7:00p/6:00c – Maleficent

9:00p/8:00c – Hocus Pocus

12:00a/11:00c – Night at the Museum

Wednesday, Oct. 5

12:00p/11:00c – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

2:00p/1:00c – Madagascar

4:00p/3:00c – Hotel Transylvania

6:00p/5:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2

8:00p/7:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, Oct. 6

11:00a/10:00c – Madagascar

1:00p/12:00c – Hotel Transylvania

3:00p/2:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2

5:00p/4:00c – Shrek Forever After

7:00p/6:00c – Halloweentown

9:00p/8:00c – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Friday, Oct. 7

10:30a/9:30c – Scared Shrekless

11:00a/10:00c – Shrek Forever After

1:00p/12:00c – 11:00p/10:00c – Family Guy

12:00a/11:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2

Saturday, Oct. 8

7:00a/6:00c – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

8:00a/7:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2

10:00a/9:00c – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

12:05a/11:05c – Ghostbusters (1984)

2:35p/1:35c – Ghostbusters II

5:05p/4:05c – Beetlejuice

7:10p/6:10c – Hocus Pocus

9:20p/8:20c – Maleficent

11:25p/10:25c – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Sunday, Oct. 9

7:00a/6:00c – Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

7:30a/6:30c – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

9:35a/8:35c – Ghostbusters (1984)

12:05a/11:05c – Ghostbusters II

2:40p/1:40c – Beetlejuice

4:45p/3:45c – Hocus Pocus

6:55p/5:55c – Freeform Premiere Get Out

Get Out 9:25p/8:25c – Freeform Premiere Halloween (2018)

Halloween (2018) 11:55p/10:55c – Freeform Premiere A Quiet Place

Monday, Oct. 10

11:30a/10:30c – A Quiet Place

1:40p/12:40c – Get Out

4:15p/3:15c – Halloween (2018)

6:50p/5:50c – Freeform Premiere Happy Death Day

Happy Death Day 9:25p/8:25c – Freeform Premiere Happy Death Day 2U

Happy Death Day 2U 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 11

12:30p/11:30c – Maleficent

2:30p/1:30c – The House with a Clock in its Walls

5:00p/4:00c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

7:00p/6:00c – Hotel Transylvania

9:00p/8:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2

12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 12

10:30a/9:30c – The House with a Clock in its Walls

1:00p/12:00c – Hotel Transylvania

3:00p/2:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2

5:00p/4:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)

8:00p/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, Oct. 13

10:30p/9:30c – Frankenweenie (2012)

12:30p/11:30c – Edward Scissorhands

3:00p/2:00c – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

6:00p/5:00c – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

7:30p/6:30c – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

9:00p/8:00c – Beetlejuice

12:00a/11:00c – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Friday, Oct. 14

10:30a/9:30c – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

1:30p/12:00c – 5:00p/4:00c – Family Guy

5:00p/4:00c – Beetlejuice

7:00p/6:00c – 11:00p/10:00c – Family Guy

12:00a/11:00c – 2:00a/1:00c – Family Guy

Saturday, Oct. 15

7:00a/6:00c – Hook

10:15a/9:15c – How to Train Your Dragon 2

12:25p/11:25c – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

2:25p/1:25c – Toy Story of TERROR!

2:55p/1:55c – Scared Shrekless

3:25p/2:25c – Shrek Forever After

5:30p/4:30c – Hocus Pocus

7:40p/6:40c – Hotel Transylvania

9:45p/8:45c – Hotel Transylvania 2

11:50p/10:50c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Sunday, Oct. 16

7:00a/6:00c – How to Train Your Dragon 2

9:10a/8:10c – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

10:45a/9:45c – Scared Shrekless

11:15a/10:15c – Shrek Forever After

1:20p/12:20c – Hotel Transylvania

3:25p/2:25c – Hotel Transylvania 2

5:30p/4:30c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

7:40p/6:40c – Hocus Pocus

9:50p/8:50c – Maleficent

11:55p/10:55c – The Witches

Monday, Oct. 17

12:00p/11:00c – Ghostbusters (1984)

2:30p/1:30c – Ghostbusters II

5:05p/4:05c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Pop 'N Knowledge Double Feature

7:10p/6:10c – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50p/7:50c – Hocus Pocus

12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 18

10:30a/9:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)

1:00p/12:00c – Ghostbusters II

3:30p/2:30c – Fright Night (2011)

6:00p/5:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)

Pop 'N Knowledge

9:00p/8:00c – Beetlejuice

12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 19

10:30a/9:30c – Fright Night (2011)

1:00p/12:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)

4:00p/3:00c – Maleficent

6:00p/5:00c – Beetlejuice

8:00p/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, Oct. 20

11:00a/10:00c – The Witches (1990)

1:00p/12:00c – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

3:00p/2:00c – Halloweentown

5:00p/4:00c – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

7:00p/6:00c – Hotel Transylvania

9:00p/8:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2

12:00a/11:00c – The Witches (1990)

Friday, Oct. 21

10:30a/9:30c – 5:00p/4:00c – Family Guy

5:00p/4:00c – Hotel Transylvania

7:00p/6:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2

9:00p/8:00c – 11:00p/10:00c – Family Guy

12:00a/11:00c – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Saturday, Oct. 22

7:00a/6:00c – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

9:00a/8:00c – Maleficent

11:00a/10:00c – Ghostbusters (1984)

1:30p/12:30c – Ghostbusters II

4:00p/3:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)

7:15p/6:15c – Beetlejuice

9:20p/8:20c – Hocus Pocus

11:30p/10:30c – The House with a Clock in its Walls

Sunday Oct. 23

7:00a/6:00c – The House with a Clock in its Walls

9:30a/8:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)

12:00p/11:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)

3:10p/2:10c – Beetlejuice

5:15p/4:15c – Hocus Pocus

7:25p/6:25c – Monsters, Inc.

9:30p/8:30c – Monsters University

12:00a/11:00c – Shrek Forever After

Monday, Oct. 24

12:00p/11:00c – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

2:00p/1:00c – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

5:00p/4:00c – Shrek Forever After

7:00p/6:00c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

9:00p/8:00c – Maleficent

12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 25

10:30a/9:30c – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

12:00p/11:00c – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

3:00p/2:00c – Halloweentown

5:00p/4:00c – Hotel Transylvania

7:00p/6:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2

9:00p/8:00c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 26

12:00p/11:00c – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

2:00p/1:00c – Hotel Transylvania

4:00p/3:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2

6:00p/5:00c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8:00p/7:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, Oct. 27

11:00a/10:00c – Ready or Not

1:00p/12:00c – Maleficent

3:00p/2:00c – Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30p/4:30c – Ghostbusters II

8:00p/7:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)

12:00a/11:00c – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Friday, Oct. 28

10:30a/9:30c – Ghostbusters (2016)

1:30p/12:30c – 11:00p/10:00c – Family Guy

12:00a/11:00c – 2:00a/1:00c – The Office

Saturday, Oct. 29

7:00a/6:00c – How to Train Your Dragon 2

9:10a/8:10c – Edward Scissorhands

11:40a/10:40c – Frankenweenie (2012)

1:40p/12:40c – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

3:35p/2:35c – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

5:40p/4:40c – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

7:20p/6:20c – Hotel Transylvania

9:25p/8:25c – Hocus Pocus

11:35p/10:35c – Ghostbusters II

Sunday, Oct. 30

7:00a/6:00c – The Witches (1990)

9:05a/8:05c – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

10:45p/9:45c – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

12:50p/11:50c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

2:55p/1:55c – Hotel Transylvania

5:00p/4:00c – Beetlejuice

7:05p/6:05c – Hocus Pocus

9:15p/8:15c – Maleficent

11:20p/10:20c – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Monday, Oct. 31

10:30p/9:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)

1:00p/12:00c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:00p/2:00c – Beetlejuice

5:00p/4:00c – Maleficent

7:00p/6:00c – Hotel Transylvania

9:00p/8:00c – Hocus Pocus

12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes