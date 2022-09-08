“A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special” to Premiere in October on Hulu

Hulu has set a date for the Solar Opposites Halloween Special announced back in July at San Diego Comic-Con.

The Halloween special, titled A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special , will premiere on October 3 on Hulu.

The tagline for the special is: "Sometimes alien life can be spooky. The Solar Opposites do a Halloween Special!"

Solar Opposites is executive produced by Justin Roiland, Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel.

The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.

Season 3 Synopsis: