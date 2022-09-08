“A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special” to Premiere in October on Hulu

Hulu has set a date for the Solar Opposites Halloween Special announced back in July at San Diego Comic-Con.
- The Halloween special, titled A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special, will premiere on October 3 on Hulu.
- The tagline for the special is: “Sometimes alien life can be spooky. The Solar Opposites do a Halloween Special!”
- Solar Opposites is executive produced by Justin Roiland, Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel.
- The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.
Season 3 Synopsis:
- Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (Rick & Morty, Star Trek: Lower Decks), “Solar Opposites” centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In season three, this alien team strives to be less of a team and more of a family team.