Yesterday (July 21st) at the Solar Opposites panel at San Diego Comic Con, the cast and crew were announced for the upcoming Halloween special episode. This will premiere on Hulu this fall. If you're wanting to catch up, you can already stream the full third season.

What's Happening:

At San Diego Comic Con, the cast and crew were announced for the upcoming Halloween special Solar Opposites.

It will be titled A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special

They shared: “Sometimes alien life can be spooky. The Solar Opposites do a Halloween Special!”

Season 3 Synopsis:

Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (Rick & Morty, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In season three, this alien team strives to be less of a team and more of a family team.

Cast:

Justin Roiland

Thomas Middleditch

Mary Mack

Sean Giambrone.