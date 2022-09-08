Topps Digital Holding Meet-Up at the Hilton Anaheim During D23 Expo 2022

Topps Digital, the company behind Disney Collect!, Marvel Collect! and Star Wars Card Trader, will be holding a meet-up tomorrow at the D23 Expo.
What’s Happening:
- The Topps Digital crew is hosting a Meet and Greet at the D23 Expo! Whether you’re a veteran collector, someone only beginning their collection, or a Topps Digital Collectibles fan who just wants to meet new people and chat about our apps, all are welcomed!
- Join the Topps team on Friday, September 9th at the Hilton Anaheim Mix Lounge in the lobby from 7:00pm to 8:30pm PST!
- The Hilton Anaheim is located right across the exterior courtyard from the Anaheim Convention Center, which houses the D23 Expo.
