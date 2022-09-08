Topps Digital Holding Meet-Up at the Hilton Anaheim During D23 Expo 2022

Topps Digital, the company behind Disney Collect!, Marvel Collect! and Star Wars Card Trader, will be holding a meet-up tomorrow at the D23 Expo.

What’s Happening:

The Topps Digital crew is hosting a Meet and Greet at the D23 Expo! Whether you’re a veteran collector, someone only beginning their collection, or a Topps Digital Collectibles fan who just wants to meet new people and chat about our apps, all are welcomed!

Join the Topps team on Friday, September 9th at the Hilton Anaheim Mix Lounge in the lobby from 7:00pm to 8:30pm PST!

The Hilton Anaheim is located right across the exterior courtyard from the Anaheim Convention Center, which houses the D23 Expo.

