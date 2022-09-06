The Walt Disney Family Museum Announces D23 Expo Experiences and Artist Signings

The Walt Disney Family Museum will be at the D23 Expo 2022 to showcase their latest exhibitions, exclusive merchandise, and more.

  • Expo guests are invited to learn more about the latest original exhibition, Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece, by picking up a free, D23 Expo-exclusive commemorative poster.
  • Each day of the Expo, Disney+ subscribers can also stop by to claim a new and exclusive postcard celebrating the art of The Jungle Book.
  • Visit Talent Central throughout the weekend for special signings hosted by The Walt Disney Family Museum with Andreas Deja, Disney Legend, animator, and exhibition curator; Floyd Norman, Disney Legend, animator, and story artist; Bruce Reitherman, filmmaker and voice of "Mowgli" from The Jungle Book; and Darleen Carr, actress, singer, and voice of "The Girl" from The Jungle Book.
  • Signing times are listed below and subject to change:
    • Friday, September 9th | 3:00–4:00pm
      • Disney Legend Andreas Deja: Animator and Guest Curator of Walt Disney's The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece
    • Saturday, September 10th | 2:45–3:45pm
      • Bruce Reitherman: Documentary filmmaker, conservationist, and voice of Mowgli from The Jungle Book
      • Darleen Carr: Actress, singer, and voice of The Girl from The Jungle Book
    • Sunday, September 11th | 1:30–2:30pm
      • Disney Legend Floyd Norman: Animator and story artist
  • You can find The Walt Disney Family Museum in Hall C at Booth #618, next to Mickey's of Glendale.
