The Walt Disney Family Museum Announces D23 Expo Experiences and Artist Signings

The Walt Disney Family Museum will be at the D23 Expo 2022 to showcase their latest exhibitions, exclusive merchandise, and more.

What’s Happening:

Expo guests are invited to learn more about the latest original exhibition, Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece, by picking up a free, D23 Expo-exclusive commemorative poster.

Each day of the Expo, Disney+ The Jungle Book .

. Visit Talent Central throughout the weekend for special signings hosted by The Walt Disney Family Museum with Andreas Deja, Disney Legend, animator, and exhibition curator; Floyd Norman, Disney Legend, animator, and story artist; Bruce Reitherman, filmmaker and voice of "Mowgli" from The Jungle Book ; and Darleen Carr, actress, singer, and voice of "The Girl" from The Jungle Book .

; and Darleen Carr, actress, singer, and voice of "The Girl" from . Signing times are listed below and subject to change: Friday, September 9th | 3:00–4:00pm Disney Legend Andreas Deja: Animator and Guest Curator of Walt Disney's The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece Saturday, September 10th | 2:45–3:45pm Bruce Reitherman: Documentary filmmaker, conservationist, and voice of Mowgli from The Jungle Book Darleen Carr: Actress, singer, and voice of The Girl from The Jungle Book Sunday, September 11th | 1:30–2:30pm Disney Legend Floyd Norman: Animator and story artist

You can find The Walt Disney Family Museum in Hall C at Booth #618, next to Mickey's of Glendale.