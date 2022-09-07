Virtual Boarding Pass Details to See Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I Airplane at D23 Expo 2022

One of the highlights of D23 Expo 2022 is sure to be Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I airplane, which will be on display in the Arena of the Anaheim Convention Center. D23 has revealed some new information on how attendees will be able to experience this exciting exhibit.

What’s Happening:

To accompany the return of this piece of Disney history, which has had its exterior restored and will be available for guests to see in the Arena of the Anaheim Convention Center, the Walt Disney Archives has curated an all-new exhibit featuring specially selected items that represent the history of the aircraft.

Schedule a time to enter the exhibit with a Virtual Boarding Pass! To request a Virtual Boarding Pass, make your way to the Arena Lobby at the North end of the show floor, where you will find signage with a QR Code. Scan the QR Code using your mobile device and follow the on-screen instructions to book your return time for entrance. QR Code signage is also available in Hall A at the D23 Ultimate Fan Lounge and at the Amazon Booth. A Standby Queue will also be available.

When returning for entry, arrive at the Arena Lobby 15 minutes prior to the start of your time slot.

If you have any trouble booking a Virtual Boarding Pass or any other inquiries, please visit the Guest Services Help Desk located in the North end of the Arena.

Virtual Boarding Passes are subject to availability.