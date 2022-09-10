First Walt Disney World Ambassador Re-Visits Disneyland For First Time In Over 50 Years Ahead of Special D23 Panel

Since the D23 Expo is taking place across the street from the Happiest Place on Earth, unique opportunities featuring Disney Parks ambassadors from the past revisiting the park are able to take place. Such is the case with Walt Disney World’s first ambassador, Debby Dane Browne.

What’s Happening:

There’s a special panel

As the Expo is taking place directly across the street from Walt Disney’s original theme park, Disneyland

Together, she and fellow Walt Disney World Ambassador alum Steven Miller were able to walk through the park during Debby’s first visit to the theme park in 52 years.

The pair used old photos of Debby’s visit in 1970, and they spent the morning reminiscing and revisiting special spots at the original Disney park.

Debby was selected as the first Walt Disney World Ambassador in October 1970 after serving as one of 14 Walt Disney World Preview Center cast members. She spent three months in Southern California learning about the magic of Disneyland while the “vacation kingdom of the world” was under construction in Florida.

Debby shared that Sleeping Beauty Castle was used for her official Ambassador portrait because Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom

Debby and Steven will be present on stage with other Disney Ambassadors at Disney Parks Through the Decades: A Disney Ambassador Perspective on The Walt Disney Archives Stage at 4 p.m. PT Sunday, only at D23 Expo.