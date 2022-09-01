Legendary Disney Ambassadors to Take The Stage at Upcoming D23 Expo

Attendees at this year’s D23 Expo in Anaheim will be treated to a rare surprise featuring legendary Disney Ambassadors from Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

The highly anticipated D23 Expo 2022 is set to take place in a matter of days in Anaheim, California, and Disney has just announced a special moment during this year’s event in which attendees can hear about the iconic and historical Disney Ambassadors.

Julie Reihm Casaletto found herself in the role of the first Disney Ambassador back in 1965, and since then Disney Ambassadors have represented Disney parks and resorts around the world, for nearly 60 years of memories and stories. This year at D23 Expo you can hear these stories, first-hand, at The Walt Disney Archives Stage with Disney Parks Through the Decades: A Disney Ambassador Perspective . From receiving personal advice from Walt Disney to walking construction sites of our biggest parks and projects, Disney Ambassadors have had an exclusive front-row seat and inside track to all things Disney.

. From receiving personal advice from Walt Disney to walking construction sites of our biggest parks and projects, Disney Ambassadors have had an exclusive front-row seat and inside track to all things Disney. The success of Julie in the role convinced leadership the program had a valuable part to play. Connie Swanson Lane was selected as the 1966 Disney Ambassador of Disneyland. In 1971 the Disney Ambassador program would expand to Walt Disney World with the selection of Debbie Dane Browne. Since then, the Disney Ambassador program has only grown with Disney Ambassadors now all around the world, making a Global Disney Ambassador Team.

Julie, Connie, Debby and other Disney Ambassador Alumni from Hawaii to Paris look forward to sharing their stories at Disney Parks Through the Decades: A Disney Ambassador Perspective on The Walt Disney Archives Stage at 4 p.m. Sunday, only at D23 Expo. We also have an exciting announcement and exclusive giveaway that involves our iconic Disney Parks trees! Guests will be able to take the parks home like never before, and everyone attending the panel will receive a numbered, collectible medallion.

What They’re Saying:

Debby Dane Browne: “To be a part of D23 Expo and the Disney Ambassador panel is another dream come true and my cheers of joy will be heard from Sleeping Beauty Castle to Cinderella Castle!”

“To be a part of D23 Expo and the Disney Ambassador panel is another dream come true and my cheers of joy will be heard from Sleeping Beauty Castle to Cinderella Castle!” Connie Lane Swanson: “It’s an honor. It is both the guests and cast members that are the heart of Disney magic. “

2022 D23 Expo coverage is presented by shopDisney