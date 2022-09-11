Pixar Themed Makeover of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel Gets Official New Name

Disneyland Resort guests will soon be able to immerse themselves into a world of Pixar Animation Studios art and settings in the previously announced but newly named Pixar Place Hotel, taking over Disney’s Paradise Pier hotel at the park.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Parks Panel at the D23 Expo 2022 has revealed the long-awaited new name for the Pixar Animation Studios-themed hotel that is taking over Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel at the Disneyland Resort.

The new hotel will be called the Pixar Place Hotel, and will celebrate the artistry of the films of Pixar Animation Studios. Concept art we’ve already seen in previous announcements was shown again, but art showcasing a new splash pad and pool area themed to Finding Nemo and Finding Dory was revealed at today’s announcement.

Also revealed, a Southern California local favorite, Great Maple, will open a flagship restaurant on the first floor and operate other food and beverage locations throughout Pixar Place Hotel. This modern American eatery specializes in upscale comfort food with a twist, serving fresh takes on American classics for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Fans at D23 Expo have already noticed Paradise Pier hotel signage being removed

The reimagining of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel into Pixar Place Hotel will weave the artistry of Pixar into its comfortable, contemporary setting. Guests will gain a new perspective on some of their favorite Pixar worlds and characters through carefully curated artwork and décor that reveals the creative journey of the artists who helped bring these stories to life.

In 2018, half of Paradise Pier at Disney California Adventure

The hotel will have modular elements so that new films can be brought in as they are released, and already includes a new exclusive pathway

