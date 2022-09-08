Photos: Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel Sign Removed from One Side of Building

In preparation for the complete remodel of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel at the Disneyland Resort into a Pixar-inspired theme, the signage high-up on one side of the building has been removed.​​

What’s Happening:

Overnight, the signage on the side of the Paradise Pier Hotel was removed, as the hotel undergoes a gradual conversion to the new Pixar theme.

As you can see, over 20 years of the elements has left an impression of the sign on the building.

An identical sign on the opposite site of the hotel remains in place, for now.

As does the main entrance sign outside the porte-cochère.

The reimagining of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel

Guests will be welcomed into whimsical character moments, like the iconic, playful Pixar Lamp balancing atop its ball in the lobby.

The hotel will remain open as it undergoes this major renovation.

A potential new name for the hotel or targeted completion date for the project have yet to be announced, but Disney promised more details in the coming months. Perhaps this weekend at the D23 Expo