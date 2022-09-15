Jeff Loveness Reportedly Tapped to Pen “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” Script

Marvel has reportedly found the writer for their next Avengers movie. According to Deadline, Jeff Loveness has been tapped to pen the script for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.
- The move makes a lot of sense as Loveness recently wrote Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will feature Kang as the villain before he takes on the entirety of the Avengers.
- Loveness joins Destin Daniel Cretton, who was recently chosen to direct the film.
- Marvel has not yet commented on the naming of Loveness as the writer.
- In addition to Quantumania, Loveness’ previous credits include the hit animated series Rick & Morty.
About Avengers: The Kang Dynasty:
- Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently planned to hit theaters on May 2, 2025.
- Kang is being played by Jonathan Majors and was introduced in one capacity in the Marvel series Loki on Disney+.
- The time-traveling villain has been a mainstay in Avengers comics since his debut in “Avengers #8″ all the way back in 1964.
- Reminiscent of the final stages of the Infinity Saga, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will lead into another Avengers film, Avengers: Secret Wars, which will wrap up the MCU’s phase six in 2025.
- San Diego Comic-Con saw the reveal of many Marvel projects, including a second season of Loki, Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts, and Avengers: Secret Wars.