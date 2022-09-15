Jeff Loveness Reportedly Tapped to Pen “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” Script

Marvel has reportedly found the writer for their next Avengers movie. According to Deadline, Jeff Loveness has been tapped to pen the script for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The move makes a lot of sense as Loveness recently wrote Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , which will feature Kang as the villain before he takes on the entirety of the Avengers.

, which will feature Kang as the villain before he takes on the entirety of the Avengers. Loveness joins Destin Daniel Cretton, who was recently chosen to direct

Marvel has not yet commented on the naming of Loveness as the writer.

In addition to Quantumania, Loveness’ previous credits include the hit animated series Rick & Morty.

About Avengers: The Kang Dynasty: