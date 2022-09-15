20th Digital Studios and Hulu Release Trailer and Poster for “Matriarch” – Premiering October 21st

20th Digital Studios and Hulu have released the trailer and poster for Matriarch, a new horror film coming to the streamer on October 21st for Huluween.

What’s Happening:

Kate Dickie, known for her memorable mothering performances in Game of Thrones and The Witch , stars as the titular “Matriarch” in a rural British body horror family drama, the second in a slate of nine feature-length films developed and expanded from 20th Digital Studio’s short film collection Bite Size Halloween

UK filmmaker Ben Steiner ( Monsterland 2 ) wrote and directed the film, led by Jemima Rooper ( The Girlfriend Experience ).

Matriarch was shot in Bristol, England and features supporting cast members Sarah Paul ( EastEnders ), Franc Ashman ( I May Destroy You ), and Keith David Bartlett.

was a part of the 2018 “Huluween Film Fest,” in which all shorts were produced by 20th (then Fox) Digital Studio. A spiritual successor to , also deals with a toxic mother-daughter relationship and both films incorporate Steiner’s visual style. Matriarch was developed by 20th Digital Studio with David Worthen Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, and Jenna Cavelle serving as executive producers. Production services were carried out by Sharp House producers Ian Sharp and Eoin O-Faolain, and co-producer Alexa Waugh.

is part of the previously announced nine-film slate of Hulu Original horror features from 20th Digital based primarily on their from Alexis Jacknow, and from Anna Zlokovic, among others. Grimcutty from writer/director John William Ross will premiere on October 10th and season three of Bite Size Halloween is available on Hulu on October 1st with 20 new horror and sci-fi shorts from emerging filmmakers.

