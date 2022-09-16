“GMA” Guest List: Reba McEntire, Christian Bale and More to Appear Week of September 19th

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 19th-24th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 19th-24th:

  • Monday, September 19
    • Special coverage from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
  • Tuesday, September 20
  • Wednesday, September 21
  • Thursday, September 22
    • Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and Rami Malek (Amsterdam)
    • Niecy Nash (The Rookie: Feds)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, September 23
  • Saturday, September 24
    • Chef Justin Sutherland
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.