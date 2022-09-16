“GMA” Guest List: Reba McEntire, Christian Bale and More to Appear Week of September 19th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 19th-24th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of September 19th-24th:
- Monday, September 19
- Special coverage from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- Tuesday, September 20
- Kim Kardashian (The Kardashians)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Reba McEntire (Big Sky)
- Nicholas Sparks (Dreamland)
- Wednesday, September 21
- Sanaa Lathan (On the Come Up)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, September 22
- Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and Rami Malek (Amsterdam)
- Niecy Nash (The Rookie: Feds)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, September 23
- Lauren Graham (Mighty Ducks: Game Changers)
- Performance by Kelsea Ballerini
- Saturday, September 24
- Chef Justin Sutherland
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.