“GMA” Guest List: Reba McEntire, Christian Bale and More to Appear Week of September 19th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 19th-24th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 19th-24th:

Monday, September 19 Special coverage from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Tuesday, September 20 Kim Kardashian ( The Kardashians Quinta Brunson ( Abbott Elementary Reba McEntire ( Big Sky Nicholas Sparks ( Dreamland )

Wednesday, September 21 Sanaa Lathan ( On the Come Up Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, September 22 Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and Rami Malek ( Amsterdam ) Niecy Nash ( The Rookie: Feds Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, September 23 Lauren Graham ( Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Performance by Kelsea Ballerini

Saturday, September 24 Chef Justin Sutherland Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



