Chloé Zhao Signs First-Look Deal with Searchlight Television

Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, director of Marvel’s Eternals, is making her foray into television with a first-look deal at Searchlight Television for exclusive series development, as reported by Deadline.

What’s Happening:

This marks a reunion for Zhao and Searchlight, the studio behind her Oscar-winning film Nomadland .

. Prior to Nomadland , Zhao wrote and directed The Rider .

, Zhao wrote and directed . She most recently co-wrote and directed Marvel Studio’s Eternals .

. The pact comes on the heels of Searchlight Television’s first production, The Dropout, winning an Emmy Award for Best Actress for Amanda Seyfried, and earning an additional 5 nominations.

What They’re Saying:

Searchlight Presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum said: “Chloe is a visionary filmmaker and, since the moment we finished Nomadland, we have looked to find new ways to collaborate again. We are inspired by the breadth of Chloe’s storytelling passions and are beyond happy to be able to link arms and expand the opportunities to support personal, powerful, and enduring stories.”

