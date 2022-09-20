Lily Collins to Star in Hulu Limited Series “Razzlekhan: The Infamous Crocodile of Wall Street”

According to Deadline, Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) is set to star in a new limited series in development at Hulu called Razzlekhan: The Infamous Crocodile of Wall Street.

What’s Happening:

The series is based on the wild story of crypto couple Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein and Heather “Razzlekhan” Morgan, in which Collins will star as Morgan.

She is also producing the project with Charlie McDowell, who is slated to direct, and Alex Orlovsky (both of Windfall ).

). Based on the NY Magazine article “The Many Lives of Crypto’s Most Notorious Couple,” the series focuses on Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan (Collins), tipped to be either the masterminds behind one of the largest heists in history or a pair of hapless wannabe entrepreneurs who somehow stumbled onto a hard drive containing $3.6 Billion USD in Bitcoin stolen from the Finex exchange.

The title of the series, Razzlekhan , comes from Morgan’s alter ego as a YouTube rapper.

, comes from Morgan’s alter ego as a YouTube rapper. Described as a character study, a love story and crime thriller told with humor and honesty, the series will follow Heather and Ilya as they struggle with their relationship, the pressures of sitting on stolen crypto with no easy way to make it liquid, and their aspirations in the fishbowl of the NYC tech/media world.

The show will be told through the eyes of the couple as well as hackers, bankers, law enforcement agents and friends.

Scoop Wasserstein is executive producing for New York Magazine/Vox Media Studios.

The project comes to Hulu from Searchlight Television.