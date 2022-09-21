Hotels of the Disneyland Resort Offer Special Rates for Disney Visa Cardmembers

A special new offer for Disney Visa Cardmembers allows for special savings throughout the end of the year at the hotels of the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

A special new offer will allow Disney Visa Cardmembers to save up to 15% on select stays at a Disneyland Resort hotel.

Disney Visa Cardmembers can enjoy early access to special savings on Disneyland Resort hotel stays for most Sunday to Thursday nights—from October 20 through December 22, 2022.

This offer includes Premium and Standard room types, with up to 10% savings on rooms at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, and up to 15% savings at the Disneyland Hotel and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

Cardmembers can book now through December 15, 2022 and Travel must be completed by December 23, 2022.

Worth noting: Room types included in this offer are Standard, Premium, Deluxe and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms; and Paradise, Artisan, Junior and Family suites. Not valid for select Concierge rooms or for Signature or Premium suites. The offer is not valid on previously booked rooms, and this offer is non transferable.

