The Incredible Hulk to Appear in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Starting Today

Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is about to get even more incredible. The Incredible Hulk is now meeting guests in the Marvel-themed land at Disneyland Resort.
- During the Disney Parks, Entertainment and Products panel at D23 Expo, chairperson of Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige were joined by an impressive new Hulk walk-around character.
- They revealed that the character would be appearing in Avengers Campus as week from that panel.
- Today, the Disney Parks official TikTok account shared a look at the newest addition to Avengers Campus.
- Guests visiting Avengers Campus can expect to run into the Hulk starting today (September 21, 2022). Let’s just hope he doesn’t smash too much.
- As we saw during the D23 Expo panel, the Hulk will be donning his quantum suit as he lumbers around Avengers Campus, giving him a familiar look for those who have seen Avengers: Endgame.
- The Hulk joins a lineup of characters in Avengers Campus that includes:
- Captain America
- Iron Man
- Black Widow
- Thor
- Black Panther
- Ant-Man
- The Wasp
- And more.
