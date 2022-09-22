Tyler Perry Gives an Update on “Sister Act 3” with Whoopi Goldberg

A third Sister Act film is currently in development at Disney+, with Tyler Perry producing the film. Perry recently appeared on The View alongside host and Sister Act star Whoopi Goldberg and discussed the current status of production, as reported by Deadline.

“I love the idea of us making this happen but you know, the Hollywood system moves a little slower than I’d like to,” Perry said during his appearance on The View on September 22nd. “So we’ve got a good script. We’re off to a great start. We’re just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction so we can get it going.”

“They were going to use my voice and I told Whoopi, ‘Look, you just get in this mirror with the two of us, and you just get a hairbrush and pretend that we’re 15 years old singing Gladys Knight and the Pips,’ and Whoopi did it, she sang her little booty off,” Lewis recalled.

The third installment in the Sister Act franchise was announced in December 2020

Tim Federle ( High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ) has been brought on to direct while Madhuri Shekar ( Evil Eye ) is set to pen the script.

Whoopi Goldberg will reprise her role as Deloris, the nightclub singer turned nun, and will also produce the pic along with Tyler Perry and Tom Leonardis.