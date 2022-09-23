Country Bear Jamboree and Carousel of Progress Plush from Just Toys Now Available

Just Toys has partnered with Disney to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World with some fantastic new plush inspired by the Country Bear Jamboree and Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress.

What’s Happening:

The first set is inspired by the beloved opening day attraction, the Country Bear Jamboree, with plush of Teddi Barra, Big Al, and Henry.

Made with a velvety-soft plush, each bear is dressed in their signature look: Teddi Barra wears her blue hat and pink boa; Big Al has his guitar; and Henry comes complete with sidekick Sammy the raccoon in his hat.

Each character stands approximately 10 inches tall and has embroidered features and excellent detailing.

The set, which is exclusive to Amazon, is now available to purchase for $59.99.

Disney WDW 50th Country Bear Jamboree Amazon Exclusive, Kids Toys for Ages 3 Up, Amazon Exclusive

We head over to Tomorrowland for the second plush released, this time an individual plush of Rover from Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress.

Made with a velvety-soft plush, Rover is holding a gear in his mouth, prominent in the design of the attraction.

Rover stands approximately 12 inches tall and has embroidered features and excellent detailing.

The plush, which is exclusive to Amazon, is now available to purchase for $29.99.

Disney WDW 50th Carousel of Progress, Rover, Amazon Exclusive