Disney After Hours Events Returning to Walt Disney World Resort in 2023

Disney Parks Blog shared the exciting news that Disney After Hours will be returning to Walt Disney World starting in January 2023.
What’s Happening:
- Starting in January 2023, Disney After Hours will be returning to the Walt Disney World Resort.
- This experience is scheduled to start January 4th at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and January 9th at Magic Kingdom.
- Disney After Hours is a separate ticket event where you can enjoy one of the theme parks for an additional three hours after regular park hours.
- It includes treats such as ice cream, popcorn, and select beverages.
- There will be a limited number of tickets sold for each event, which means that there will be lower wait times for your favorite attractions.
- Guests with a Disney After Hours ticket will be able to enter the park as early as 7 p.m.
- Event tickets for Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios can be purchased by all guests starting October 7, 2022, with prices ranging from $129 to $159 (plus tax).
- For those staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel, they can begin purchasing tickets as early as October 4th. This includes guests staying at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels as well as Shades of Green at Walt Disney World Resort.
- Disney Vacation Club and Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can also purchase specially priced tickets for select dates.
- At Disney Hollywood Studios, Disney After Hours events are scheduled for select nights from January 4th through April 19th, 2023. Disney After Hours events at Magic Kingdom are scheduled for select nights, January 9th through March 27th, 2023.
- You can see a full list of event dates and times as well as purchase tickets by clicking here.
