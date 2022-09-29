Orlando International Airport Resuming Passenger Flights Friday, September 30th at Noon

Passenger flights into and out of Orlando International Airport will resume effective at noon tomorrow, September 30th.
What’s Happening:
- After halting commercial flight operations on Wednesday, September 28th due to Hurricane Ian, it has been decided that Orlando International Airport will resume passenger flights after 12:00pm on Friday, September 30th.
- Travelers are advised not to arrive at the airport for their departure prior to 10:00 a.m., so the airport and partners can prepare working areas to better serve their customers.
- This decision was made after a thorough investigation of any property damage and a careful consideration for the safety and security of the traveling public and airport employees.
- All roads leading into airport property and parking facilities will reopen Friday morning.
- The airport's Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will continue a 24 hour-a-day monitoring of airport activities and airport leaders will work with industry partners to determine if any further adjustments to airport operations plans are necessary.
- Travelers are advised to contact their airlines and rental car companies directly for individual flight and rental car information.
- This decision comes as Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando both announced plans to begin a phased reopening tomorrow, September 30th.