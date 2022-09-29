Universal Orlando Resort to Begin Phased Reopening on Friday, September 30th for Hotel Guests Only

Universal Orlando Resort has announced their initial plans for reopening on Friday, September 30th, which will be a phased reopening to “portions of our destination for hotel guests only.”

Universal Orlando plans to reopen select areas of the Resort at some point tomorrow, September 30th.

This will be a phased re-opening to hotel guests only.

Universal Orlando’s website and social channels will be updated with park hours as conditions allow, and we’ll be sure to share it with you here on LaughingPlace.com, so stay tuned.

There’s no word yet on just what will be opening, or if Halloween Horror Nights will be taking place.

Guests with tickets for the two canceled events can get them changed over to another available event date.

For Premier Passholders who haven’t already used their one free night benefit to experience HHN, Universal will be adding additional nights for you to choose from due to the impact of Hurricane Ian.

We will keep you posted as those dates become available.

