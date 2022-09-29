Phased Reopening Announced for Walt Disney World Theme Parks, Disney Springs Starting Friday, September 30th

Walt Disney World has just announced that the theme parks and Disney Springs will indeed begin reopening tomorrow, September 30th, in a phased approach.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World has announced a phased approach to reopening the Resort on Friday, September 30th.

While theme parks and many operating areas remain closed to guests today, Disney anticipates weather conditions to improve this evening.

Partially used multi-day theme park tickets with a usage window impacted by Hurricane Ian related park closure will automatically be extended to use the remaining entitlements through any date through September 30th, 2023.

Operating hours will be updated later today on DisneyWorld.com/Weather

Walt Disney World Resort Update on Hurricane Ian – For the latest information, visit: https://t.co/exDzqxeeEG pic.twitter.com/oaO2J9bmfl — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 29, 2022

More on Hurricane Ian: