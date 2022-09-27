SeaWorld Orlando Closed Wednesday and Thursday Due to Hurricane Ian

The three parks that make up SeaWorld Orlando are the latest to announce a temporary closure due to the imminent arrival of Hurricane Ian to Central Florida.
What’s Happening:
- Due to the projected path of Hurricane Ian, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove have enacted its Named Storm Policy and will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, September 28th and Thursday, September 29th.
- Guests are encouraged to check back on the SeaWorld Orlando website for updates.
- All admission tickets have been extended through December 31st, 2022.
- Annual Pass Members’ guest tickets with an expiration date of September 30th and October 2nd will be extended through October 16th.
- Discovery Cove will reschedule or refund reservations booked online or from the call center. We will not apply any cancellation or change fees for this service. For any additional information, call 407-513-4600. If you have a reservation booked through a third-party reseller, we are happy to rebook your visit date, however, if requesting a refund, you will need to work through your reseller partner.
- SeaWorld Orlando joins Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and LEGOLAND Florida in announcing closures due to Hurricane Ian.
- Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando will remain mostly open at this time, however Walt Disney World will close select resorts and facilities.