Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to Close Wednesday and Thursday Due to Hurricane Ian

With Hurricane Ian quickly approaching the west coast of Florida, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay have announced that the park will be closed this Wednesday and Thursday.
What’s Happening:
- To ensure the safety of ambassadors, guests, and animals as Hurricane Ian moves through Florida, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed on Wednesday, September 28th and Thursday, September 29th.
- Precautions are in place following the parks’ comprehensive weather preparedness plan to ensure the safety of animals and ambassadors during this time.
- Guests are encouraged to check back on the Busch Gardens website and follow their social media channels for updates.
- All admission tickets have been extended through December 31st, 2022.
- Annual Pass Members’ guest tickets with an expiration date of September 30th will be extended through October 16th.
- Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando are currently under a Tropical Storm Watch as parts of Orange and Osceola Counties. For more information, click here.
