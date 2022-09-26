Walt Disney World Under Tropical Storm Watch as Hurricane Ian Approaches

As you may be aware, Hurricane Ian is currently making its way through the tropics and could affect Central Florida and the Walt Disney World area later this week. Starting today, Monday, September 25th, a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for both Orange and Osceola Counties, the two counties where Walt Disney World is located.

What’s Happening:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect, meaning that tropical storm-force winds are possible within the next 48 hours.

Winds could reach 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Please note that Walt Disney World does not currently have any policy in play for Tropical Storms. However, if the storm reaches Hurricane level, then the Hurricane Policy will take effect.

Hurricane Ian is currently forecasted to make landfall on the west coast of Florida on Wednesday morning, September 28th — although uncertainty about its path remains high.

Walt Disney World Hurricane Policy:

If a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area—or for your place of residence—within 7 days of your scheduled arrival date, you may call in advance to reschedule or cancel your Walt Disney Travel Company Disney Resort hotel packages and most room only reservations (booked directly with Disney) without any cancellation or change fees imposed by Disney.

If you did not book your vacation through the Walt Disney Travel Company, you should contact your travel agent or tour operator directly for information relating to the cancellation and change policies that apply to your package.

If you instead want to reschedule your vacation, you also can. Cast Members will be able to reschedule your vacation to your new desired travel dates if the same special offer is available. If the same special offer is not available Cast Members will assist by identifying alternate offers during your new desired travel dates. All amounts you paid to the Walt Disney Travel Company for rooms, park tickets, dining plans and other Disney products and services will be applied toward your new reservation.

Any discounts or special offers applicable to your original confirmed vacation may not apply to the rescheduled vacation travel dates. You are responsible for applicable package pricing for the new vacation dates.

This policy also applies to Disney's Vero Beach Resort Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort