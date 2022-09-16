Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Teases New Screamin’ Swing Attraction

The official Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Twitter account has shared a teasing photo of a brand-new attraction coming soon to the park.

What’s Happening:

Busch Gardens shared a picture of an under construction attraction at the Tampa theme park.

Pictured is an S&S Screamin’ Swing, essentially a giant swing that can get up to 68 mph. Identical versions of this attraction are also open at Busch Gardens Williamsburg SeaWorld San Antonio

Twin dueling arms will alternate sides and sway back-and-forth at 68 mph (in the case of Tidal Surge at SeaWorld San Antonio), creating multiple airtime moments that levitate guests out of their seats with each pulse-pounding swing. Riders’ legs will dangle and hang as they soar over the waterski lake and take in the beautiful views of the park, all while reaching multiple negative G moments before plunging back towards the earth.

What’s interesting is that the park has acknowledged the construction of the unnamed attraction, even though it has not been officially announced.

The construction is visible from within the park, most prominently near the elephant enclosure, in the site of the park’s former Rhino Rally safari attraction.