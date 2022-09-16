Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Teases New Screamin’ Swing Attraction

The official Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Twitter account has shared a teasing photo of a brand-new attraction coming soon to the park.
What’s Happening:
- Busch Gardens shared a picture of an under construction attraction at the Tampa theme park.
- Pictured is an S&S Screamin’ Swing, essentially a giant swing that can get up to 68 mph. Identical versions of this attraction are also open at Busch Gardens Williamsburg and SeaWorld San Antonio, among other parks.
- Twin dueling arms will alternate sides and sway back-and-forth at 68 mph (in the case of Tidal Surge at SeaWorld San Antonio), creating multiple airtime moments that levitate guests out of their seats with each pulse-pounding swing. Riders’ legs will dangle and hang as they soar over the waterski lake and take in the beautiful views of the park, all while reaching multiple negative G moments before plunging back towards the earth.
- What’s interesting is that the park has acknowledged the construction of the unnamed attraction, even though it has not been officially announced.
- The construction is visible from within the park, most prominently near the elephant enclosure, in the site of the park’s former Rhino Rally safari attraction.
- Presumably, the attraction will open at some point in 2023.
- Check out Luke’s opinion on the Screamin’ Swing attractions, in his “Ranked” video from SeaWorld San Antonio: