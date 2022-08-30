All-New Busch Gardens Spooktacular Event Brings Halloween Fun for the Little Ones

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay have announced the details for their all-new family Halloween event, Spooktacular. In this playful world created by Kandy, a friendly witch-in-training, guests can experience a costume parade, story time and trick-or-treating.

What’s Happening:

Busch Gardens’ Spooktacular will be casting spells on Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Festival Walkway and is included with daily admission.

Some of the activities for families in this all-new Halloween event, including other not-so-spooky surprises, are: NEW! Kandy’s World: Join Kandy as she shares her journey to become a real witch. Guests will hear first-hand about the stories of this witch-in-training, including how much she loves candy and even how she accidentally turned her friends into toads. NEW! Storytime with Kandy: Situated next to Kandy’s picture-perfect pumpkin patch and bubbling cauldron, guests will be immersed in the popular story “Room on the Broom,” where everybody has a place and everyone belongs. NEW! Spooktacular Costume Parade: On this catwalk, all the little ones are top models! A colorful parade of costumes will bring the Spooktacular Costume Parade to life. Trick-or-Treating: The all-new Busch Gardens Spooktacular is the place to be for trick-or-treating this season. All guests can bring their own bag and join in on the super sweet fun. Trick-or-treating bags will be available for purchase.



Busch Gardens Spooktacular runs Saturdays and Sundays from September 10th through October 30th.