Photos: New Entrance Marquee Installed at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

A beautiful new marquee has been installed at the entrance of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, welcoming all into a day filled with animals and coasters.

What’s Happening:

Announced back in April, this new entrance marquee is part of Busch Gardens’ ongoing efforts to refresh the park.

Those efforts have included refreshing the looks of Cheetah Hunt, Montu, the Moroccan Village and Pantopia.

The new arch features animals along with a skyline of roller coasters, including Kumba, Cheetah Hunt and SheiKra.

When leaving the park, the back of the marquee reads “Thank you for visiting!” alongside the park’s logo.

While the marquee itself looks to be completely installed, there is still some work taking place in front of the entrance to help streamline the entry process for guests.

