Disney Cruise Line May Delay Arrival of Disney Fantasy Due To Hurricane Ian

The theme parks of Walt Disney World aren’t the only thing getting affected by Hurricane Ian, out on the coast, a whole shuffling has taken place with the ships of the Disney Cruise Line.
What’s Happening:
- While many folks are watching the theme parks of Central Florida and how they are responding to Hurricane Ian, with the major parks, including those of Walt Disney World, closing for the duration of the storm, many don’t take into consideration the cruise ships on the eastern coast of the state.
- A bit further on the East Coast of Florida is Port Canaveral, home to the Disney Cruise Line. They too are affected by the storm. Earlier, Disney announced that cruises aboard the Disney Wish would be affected by the storm, and now Disney has given updates about another ship, The Disney Fantasy.
- The Disney Fantasy may arrive into Port Canaveral on Saturday, October 1st, later in the day than originally scheduled, resulting in a later embarkation for the Disney Fantasy’s sailing on October 1, 2022.
- Should it be necessary to delay embarkation, Disney Cruise Line has said that they will notify passengers aboard that cruise.
- Earlier, Disney Cruise Line announced that the Disney Wish would stay at sea longer than planned to avoid the storm, canceling the September 30th sailing and will return to Port Canaveral on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. The October 3rd sailing of the Wish will continue as planned at this time.