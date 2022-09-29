Universal Orlando Releases Updated Statement on Hurricane Ian

Although no new information has been detailed, Universal Orlando has released a statement following the passing of Hurricane Ian through Central Florida.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay and CityWalk remain closed today.
- The Universal Orlando Twitter released the following statement:
- “Our thoughts go out to all those impacted by Hurricane lan and we stand ready to help our community recover.
As always, the safety of our guests and team members is our top priority. With that as our focus, we remain closed today as we follow our procedures and conduct detailed inspections across our entire destination at this time.”
- “Our thoughts go out to all those impacted by Hurricane lan and we stand ready to help our community recover.
- Additionally, tonight’s Halloween Horror Nights has been canceled.
- Guests with tickets for the two canceled events can get them changed over to another available event date.
- For Premier Passholders who haven’t already used their one free night benefit to experience HHN, Universal will be adding additional nights for you to choose from due to the impact of Hurricane Ian.
- We will keep you posted as those dates become available.
- Universal Orlando is currently planned to resume normal operation tomorrow, September 30th, but there has been no updated confirmation just yet.
More on Hurricane Ian:
- Commercial operations at the Orlando International Airport have been suspended today (Thursday, September 29th). Additionally, roads leading to the airport are closed due to flooding.
- The return of the current sailing of the Disney Fantasy may be delayed a day to Saturday, October 1st.
- Check the links below for additional information on other Florida theme park’s Hurricane Ian closing plans:
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning