Universal Orlando Releases Updated Statement on Hurricane Ian

Although no new information has been detailed, Universal Orlando has released a statement following the passing of Hurricane Ian through Central Florida.

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay and CityWalk remain closed today.

The Universal Orlando Twitter “Our thoughts go out to all those impacted by Hurricane lan and we stand ready to help our community recover.



As always, the safety of our guests and team members is our top priority. With that as our focus, we remain closed today as we follow our procedures and conduct detailed inspections across our entire destination at this time.”

Additionally, tonight’s Halloween Horror Nights has been canceled.

Guests with tickets for the two canceled events can get them changed over to another available event date.

For Premier Passholders who haven’t already used their one free night benefit to experience HHN, Universal will be adding additional nights for you to choose from due to the impact of Hurricane Ian.

We will keep you posted as those dates become available.

Universal Orlando is currently planned to resume normal operation tomorrow, September 30th, but there has been no updated confirmation just yet.

