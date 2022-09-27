Walt Disney World Announces Additional Details on Closures Due to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is currently forecasted to head directly towards the Walt Disney World Resort area, and so Disney have announced a number of closures and changes to their operations.
What’s Happening:
- The following locations will be closed on Wednesday, September 28th and Thursday, September 29th:
- Magic Kingdom
- EPCOT
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon
- Winter Summerland Miniature Golf
- Fantasia Gardens / Fairways Miniature Golf
- Partially used multi-day theme park tickets with a usage window impacted by Hurricane Ian related park closure will automatically be extended to use the remaining entitlements through any date through September 30th, 2023.
- Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom has been canceled on Thursday, September 29th.
- Cancellation policies will not be enforced until further notice for dining and other experiences like Savi’s Workshop and Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.
- Performances of Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue have been canceled September 28th through September 30th in light of the temporary closure of Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. Guests with prepaid reservations will be automatically canceled and refunded.
- Walt Disney World Transportation will stop operating Tuesday night after Disney Springs and the Walt Disney World theme parks close.
- Limited Minnie Van and Mears taxi service will be offered to Walt Disney World Resort guests with existing breakfast reservations.
- Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages departing Tuesday, September 27th and Thursday, September 29th have been canceled due to the potential impact on the guest experience.
- ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will be closed Wednesday, September 28th and Thursday, September 29th.
- Disney Springs will be closed on Wednesday, September 28th and is anticipated to be closed on Thursday, September 29th, as well.
- Drawn to Life presented by Cirque du Soleil will be canceled on Wednesday, September 28th and Thursday September 29th.
- Guests are strongly encouraged to enjoy food and beverage offerings at the parks and Disney Springs before returning to their Resort hotels.
