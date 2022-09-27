Voyages Aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Canceled In Advance of Hurricane Ian’s Arrival in Central Florida

With Hurricane Ian’s forecasted path taking the storm right through Central Florida and Orlando, Walt Disney World has canceled upcoming voyages of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.
What’s Happening:
- As a result of Hurricane Ian, the incoming storm that is forecasted to go right through Central Florida and Orlando, Walt Disney World has announced the cancellations of two upcoming voyages on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.
- Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages departing Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Thursday, Sept. 29 have been canceled due to the potential impact on the guest experience.
- Guests with reservations for these dates are asked to please call 407-939-5209 for help with modifying their plans.
- The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a highly structured experience for guests that also includes a visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Though Walt Disney World is currently operating their theme parks (including Disney’s Hollywood Studios) as normal, that could potentially change as Hurricane Ian continues to move towards Florida.
- Last night, out of an abundance of caution with the safety of guests and cast members in mind, Walt Disney World announced that Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground (as well as the Hoop De Doo Revue), Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, The Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort and Spa, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, and Disney’s Winter Summerland and Disney’s Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf Courses will all be closed Wednesday 9/28 and Thursday 9/29 as a result of Hurricane Ian.
