Voyages Aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Canceled In Advance of Hurricane Ian’s Arrival in Central Florida

With Hurricane Ian’s forecasted path taking the storm right through Central Florida and Orlando, Walt Disney World has canceled upcoming voyages of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

What’s Happening:

As a result of Hurricane Ian, the incoming storm that is forecasted to go right through Central Florida and Orlando, Walt Disney World has announced the cancellations of two upcoming voyages on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages departing Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Thursday, Sept. 29 have been canceled due to the potential impact on the guest experience.

Guests with reservations for these dates are asked to please call 407-939-5209 for help with modifying their plans.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a highly structured experience for guests that also includes a visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Disney’s Hollywood Studios

