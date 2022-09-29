Orlando International Airport Update for September 29th

Orlando International Airport shared a tweet giving travelers an update on current conditions due to Hurricane Ian. Commercial flight operations are still halted for today and a damage assessment is taking place throughout the airport and facilities. All roads leading into Orlando International Airport are closed due to flooding at this time.

What’s Happening:

Orlando International Airport gave an update on their current status on September 29th.

The post stated: Since commercial operations at the Orlando International Airport ceased at 10:30 a.m. yesterday, an emergency plan was put in place in order to secure the facility.

There are no scheduled flights today at MCO.

All roads leading into Orlando International Airport are closed due to flooding at this time.

This includes all major and secondary arteries including Jeff Fuqua Blvd and Heintzelman Blvd, and Bear Rd and Cargo Rd.

The staff will conduct a damage assessment of the entire facility complex to ensure it's safe to resume operations.

Commercial operations are expected to resume sometime Friday, 09/30/22, pending on damage assessment.

Travelers are advised to contact their airlines directly for information about their specific flights.