Orlando International Airport Update for September 29th

Orlando International Airport shared a tweet giving travelers an update on current conditions due to Hurricane Ian. Commercial flight operations are still halted for today and a damage assessment is taking place throughout the airport and facilities. All roads leading into Orlando International Airport are closed due to flooding at this time.
What’s Happening:
- Orlando International Airport gave an update on their current status on September 29th.
- The post stated: Since commercial operations at the Orlando International Airport ceased at 10:30 a.m. yesterday, an emergency plan was put in place in order to secure the facility.
- There are no scheduled flights today at MCO.
- All roads leading into Orlando International Airport are closed due to flooding at this time.
- This includes all major and secondary arteries including Jeff Fuqua Blvd and Heintzelman Blvd, and Bear Rd and Cargo Rd.
- The staff will conduct a damage assessment of the entire facility complex to ensure it's safe to resume operations.
- Commercial operations are expected to resume sometime Friday, 09/30/22, pending on damage assessment.
- Travelers are advised to contact their airlines directly for information about their specific flights.