With Hurricane Ian quickly approaching Florida, the theme parks in the central Florida area are taking all the necessary precautions to keep all guests and employees safe. The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has announced plans to close Wednesday and Thursday.

UPDATE 19:00 ET (9/27/2022):

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, while originally planning on remaining open on Wednesday, September 27th, the Center will now be closed that day, in addition to Thursday, September 29th.

After reviewing the latest forecast of Hurricane Ian and to ensure the safety of our guests and crewmembers, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29. Check back frequently for updates. https://t.co/tgapOWyAYw — Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex (@ExploreSpaceKSC) September 27, 2022