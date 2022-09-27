With Hurricane Ian quickly approaching Florida, the theme parks in the central Florida area are taking all the necessary precautions to keep all guests and employees safe. The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has announced plans to close Wednesday and Thursday.
UPDATE 19:00 ET (9/27/2022):
- The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, while originally planning on remaining open on Wednesday, September 27th, the Center will now be closed that day, in addition to Thursday, September 29th.
- If you have purchased Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex tickets through third-party suppliers, travel agents or tour operators please contact them directly for information regarding their cancellation or change policies and procedures.
- When it is safe, a thorough assessment of the property will be completed. They will share further updates regarding the visitor complex's reopening after this assessment has taken place. Please check their website or social media channels for further information.
- Check the links below for additional information on other Florida theme park’s Hurricane Ian closing plans: