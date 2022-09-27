Universal Orlando Resort Closed Wednesday and Thursday Due to Hurricane Ian

Universal Orlando Resort has announced that the theme parks and CityWalk will be fully closed on Wednesday, September 28th and Thursday, September 29th due to the arrival of Hurricane Ian.

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay and CityWalk will be fully closed on Wednesday, September 28th and Thursday, September 29th.

At this time, the Resort expects to reopen on Friday, September 30th, weather permitting.

Halloween Horror Nights will be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, and is also expected to return on Friday, conditions permitting.

All on-site hotels are currently at full capacity and will remain operational as they focus on taking care of on-site guests.

