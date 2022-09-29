SeaWorld Orlando to Remain Closed on Friday, September 30th

The three parks that make up SeaWorld Orlando will remain closed on Friday, September 30th to address the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
What’s Happening:
- Due to Hurricane Ian, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove will remain closed through Friday, September 30th.
- Currently, the parks plan to reopen on Saturday, October 1st.
- Additionally, Friday night’s Howl-O-Scream event has been canceled.
- Howl-O-Scream tickets for September 30th have been extended for use any event day through October 31st.
- All date-intended tickets for September 28th, 29th and 30th have been extended through December 31st.
- Annual Pass Members’ guest tickets with an expiration date of September 30th and October 2nd have been extended through October 16th.
- Discovery Cove will reschedule or refund reservations booked online or from the call center. No cancellation or change fees will be applied for this service. For any additional information, call 407-513-4600. If you have a reservation booked through a third-party reseller, SeaWorld is happy to rebook your visit date, however, if requesting a refund, you will need to work through your reseller partner.
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island will also remain closed on Friday, September 30th.
- Walt Disney World has announced plans to begin a phased approach to reopening on Friday, September 30th.