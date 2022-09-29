Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to Remain Closed on Friday, September 30th

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and the neighboring Adventure Island water park will remain closed on Friday, September 30th to address the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

  • Due to Hurricane Ian, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island will remain closed through Friday, September 30th.
  • Currently, the parks plan to reopen on Saturday, October 1st.
  • Additionally, Friday night’s Howl-O-Scream event has been canceled.
  • Howl-O-Scream tickets for September 30th have been extended for use any event day through October 31st.
  • All date-intended tickets for September 27th, 28th, 29th and 30th have been extended through December 31st.
  • Annual Pass Members’ guest tickets with an expiration date of September 30th and October 2nd have been extended through October 16th.

