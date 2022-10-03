Christmas 2022: Holiday Decor and Home Essentials at shopDisney

The first arrivals of wintry goodness have popped up at shopDisney’s Holiday Shop and it almost feels like Christmas morning, almost. From decorations for the home to bakeware for the kitchen and even some adorable plush, Disney fans have no shortage of decorative options for their holiday celebrations.

Deck the Halls…and the kitchen and the living room, and the guest room! With winter on the horizon, it’s only a matter of time until we can start pulling out the festive decorations and putting up the tree.

As always, shopDisney is planning ahead and they’ve just opened their Holiday Shop that’s overflowing with apparel Dooney & Bourke

In addition to clothing for the family, there’s also a wide array of cutesy and Christmasy home essentials

We’ve gathered up a few of the holiday looks that stood out to us and will bring magic and merriment to any home. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Kitchen and Dining Room

One of the special parts of every holiday celebration are delicious smells coming from the kitchen. This year, incorporate some Disney fun into your baking and dinner presentation with baking dishes, towels, glasses and more.

Mickey Mouse Christmas Casserole Dish with Lid

Mickey Mouse Christmas Baking Dish

Mickey Mouse Christmas Cookie Kitchen Towel

Mickey Mouse and Friends Christmas Glass Tumbler Set

Minnie Mouse Christmas Cake Stand

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Milk and Cookie Set

Mickey and Friends Christmas Table Runner

Home Decor

Fans of Mickey and friends will surely want to have some Disney touches on hand for wherever their family gathers, and these cute, cozy and thoughtful selections will be a big hit.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Throw Pillow

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Fleece Throw

Mickey and Friends Christmas Greeting Card Set

Mickey Mouse ''My 1st Christmas'' Holiday Stocking for Baby

Mickey Mouse Pretzel Glass Ornament

Minnie Mouse Apple Glass Ornament

Plush

You can never have too many Disney plush pals! Micke and Minnie have donned their holiday sweaters and hats, while your youngest guests might enjoy a cuddle or two with Winnie the Pooh.

Mickey Mouse Holiday Plush – Medium 16 1/4''

Minnie Mouse Holiday Plush – Medium 16 1/2''

Winnie the Pooh Holiday Cuddleez Plush – Medium – 13''

The Holiday Shop is open for business! With over 200 products available now, you’re sure to find the perfect outfit, gift or decorations to make this the best year ever!